Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "House of Trelawney: A novel" — From the author of "The Improbability of Love," a dazzling novel both satirical and moving, about an eccentric, dysfunctional family of English aristocrats, and their crumbling stately home that reminds us how the lives and hopes of women can still be shaped by the ties of family and love, by Hannah Rothschild.
• "Weather: A novel" — From the author of the nationwide best seller "Dept. of Speculation" — one of the New York Times Book Review's Ten Best Books of the Year — a hilarious and shimmering tour de force about a family, and a nation, in crisis, by Jenny Offill.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book--and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
