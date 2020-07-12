Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "iBauhaus: The iPhone as the Embodiment of Bauhaus Ideals and Design" — A rich, wide-ranging meditation on the iPhone as direct descendant of the 1930s Bauhaus, one of the 20th century's most influential schools of art and design (summed up in Mies van der Rohe's dictum, "less is more") whose principle aim was to connect art and industry. From one of the leading authorities on the Bauhaus and modernism, by Nicholas Fox Weber.
• "Where We Come From: A Novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
• "Set List: A Novel" — The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 1970s and is the story of a bar band as told primarily through the eyes of its lead guitar player, Blanchard Shankles, and its bass player, John Covey. Each chapter is built around an original song in the band's repertoire plus an iconic song from the archives of rock and roll, and together these songs and these chapters form the set list of the band members' lives, by Raymond L. Atkins.
• "Notes from the Fog: Stories" — With these 13 transfixing, ingenious stories, Ben Marcus gives us timely dystopian visions of alienation in a modern world — cosmically and comically apt. Never has existential catastrophe been so much fun, by Ben Marcus.
• "Cherry" — A debut novel about the narrator, a college freshman, who meets Emily, whom he marries. After serving as a medic in the Army he encounters realities for which he is unprepared. PTSD and the opioid crisis combine to challenge him and Emily, and their addictions and financial woes eventually leads the narrator into a life of crime, by Nico Walker.
• “Gnomon” — In the world of Gnomon, citizens are constantly observed and democracy has reached a pinnacle of “transparency.” Every action is seen, every word is recorded, and the system has access to its citizens’ thoughts and memories, all for a safe society, by Nick Harkaway.
• “Workforce: Doc’s Expertise in Innovations” — The book has an industrial theme with a refreshing burst of efficiency, knowledge and talent, and with Doc as their leader, no job is too big, by Robert Mitchell Johnson.
• “Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis” — An ambitious and rich new vampire novel of utopian vision, daring and power, by Anne Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.