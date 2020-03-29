Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Northernmost: A novel" — From the acclaimed author of "Wintering," a thrilling ode to the spirit of adventure and the vagaries of loss and love, by Peter Geye.
• "Fifty-Two Stories" — From the celebrated, award-winning translators of "Anna Karenina" and "War and Peace," a lavish, masterfully rendered volume of stories by one of the most influential short fiction writers of all time, by Anton Chekhov.
• "Redhead by the Side of the Road: A novel" — Micah Mortimer, a self-employed tech expert, superintendent of his Baltimore apartment building, cautious to a fault behind the steering wheel, seems content leading a steady, circumscribed life. But one day his routines are blown apart when his woman friend (he refuses to call anyone in her late thirties a "girlfriend") tells him she's facing eviction, and a teenager shows up at Micah's door claiming to be his son. These surprises, and the ways they throw Micah's meticulously organized life off-kilter, risk changing him forever, by Anne Tyler.
• "Always Home: A Daughter's Recipes & Stories: Foreword by Alice Waters" — A cookbook and culinary memoir about growing up as the daughter of revered chef/restaurateur Alice Waters, a story of food, family, and the need for beauty in all aspects of life, by Fanny Singer.
• "This Is Shakespeare" — An electrifying new study that investigates the challenges of the Bard’s inconsistencies and flaws, and focuses on revealing — not resolving — the ambiguities of the plays and their changing topicality, by Emma Smith.
• "Overcoming Dyslexia: Second Edition, Completely Revised and Updated" — From one of the world's preeminent experts on reading and dyslexia, the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and practical book available on identifying, understanding, and overcoming reading problems — now revised to reflect the latest research and evidence-based approaches, by Sally Shaywitz M.D. and Jonathan Shaywitz M.D.
• "A Quiet Cadence: A Novel" — Sometimes it takes years for a combat vet to understand what the war did to him when he was 19, and even longer to explain to the people he loves the cadence he has marched to since then, by Mark Treanor.
• "The Glass Hotel: A novel" — From the award-winning author of "Station Eleven," an exhilarating novel set at the glittering intersection of two seemingly disparate events — a massive Ponzi scheme collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea, by Emily St. John Mandel.
• "Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story" — Bess Kalb, Emmy-nominated TV writer and New Yorker contributor, saved every voicemail her grandmother Bobby Bell ever left her. Bobby was a force — irrepressible, glamorous, unapologetically opinionated. Bobby doted on Bess; Bess adored Bobby. Then, at 90, Bobby died. But in this debut memoir, Bobby is speaking to Bess once more, in a voice as passionate as it ever was in life, by Bess Kalb.
• "The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It" — From the best-selling author of "Saving Capitalism" and "The Common Good," an urgent analysis of how the "rigged" systems of American politics and power operate, how this status quo came to be, and how average citizens can enact change, by Robert B. Reich.
• "Collected Stories (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series)" — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of one of America's most revered and admired authors, by Lorrie Moore (author), Lauren Groff (introduction).
• "Montale: Poems (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series)" — A beautiful hardcover Pocket Poets selection of the works of Nobel Prize-winning Italian poet Eugenio Montale, one of the giants of 20-century poetry, by Eugenio Montale (author), Jonathan Galassi (editor).
• "Sondheim: Lyrics (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series)" — A beautiful Pocket Poets hardcover selection of the most memorable and beloved lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, by Stephen Sondheim (author), Peter Gethers (editor), Russell Perreault (editor).
