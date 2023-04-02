Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Swamped!" — Having snagged a job for a high-end swamp tour company, Jack Cane Landry — Louisiana homeboy and self-professed swamp rat — wants to ditch school and guide fulltime. Poised, attractive and well-traveled, Olivia FitzGerald loves her private New York City prep school and is Harvard bound. When Olivia and her philanthropist father jet in for a tour Jack will help guide, these wildly different teens are flung together in dire circumstances. The plane carrying the party to their remote campsite crashes and Jack and Olivia are the only apparent survivors. Jack soon learns his swamp savvy may not be enough to assure their rescue but can this rich city girl rise to a challenge where the stakes are life and death? As the teens face down lethal reptiles, a prowling swamp cat, a gun-toting ne'er-do-well and weather intent on killing them, "Swamped!" wraps nonstop adventure into an unlikely love story, by Ken Wells and Hillary Wells.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of "The Gods of Tango," a revolutionary novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
