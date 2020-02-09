Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "1774: The Long Year of Revolution" — A groundbreaking book — the first to look at the critical "long year" of 1774 and the revolutionary change that took place from December 1773 to mid-April 1775, from the Boston Tea Party and the first Continental Congress to the Battles of Lexington and Concord, by Mary Beth Norton.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
• "When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End" — From one of the most trusted voices in the nation — and best-selling author: a book of candor and compassion, addressing the urgent, hotly contested cause of the Right-to-Die movement, of which she is one of our most inspiring champions. Soon to be a public television documentary of the same name, featuring the author and renowned radio host, by Diane Rehm.
• "Brother & Sister: A Memoir" — From the beloved film star and best-selling author of Then Again — a heartfelt memoir about Diane Keaton's relationship with her younger brother, and a poignant exploration of the divergent paths siblings' lives can take, by Diane Keeton.
• "Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty" — An essential, and impossible-to-ignore, examination of one of the most pressing, harmful and heartbreaking problems facing our country: the widespread poverty among American children, by Jeff Madrick.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process … or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.