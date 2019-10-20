Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Poems About Trees" (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series) — A unique anthology of poems — from around the world and through the ages — that celebrate trees, edited by Harry Thomas.
• "Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero" — From the best-selling author of "Born to Run," a heartwarming story about training a rescue donkey to run one of the most challenging races in America, by Christopher McDougall.
• "Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA" — This riveting memoir tells the story of her 10 years in the most elite clandestine ops unit of the CIA, hunting the world's most dangerous terrorists in 16 countries while marrying and giving birth to a daughter, by Amaryllis Fox.
• "The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars" — From “one of the most emotionally exacting, mercilessly candid, deeply funny, and intellectually rigorous writers of our time” (Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild) comes a seminal new book that reaches surprising truths about feminism, the Trump era, and the Resistance movement, by Meghan Daum.
• "After Sundown: A Novel" — Danger brings together two guarded hearts in a battle for survival in this irresistible story from New York Times bestselling authors Linda Howard (Gadsden) and Linda Jones (Huntsville).
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of Brother, I'm Dying, a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
