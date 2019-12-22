Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer" — The never-before-told true account of the design and development of the first desktop computer by the world's most famous high-styled typewriter company, more than a decade before the arrival of the Osborne 1, the Apple 1, the first Intel microprocessor, and IBM's PC5150, Meryle Secrest.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "The Den: A novel" — A luminous, hypnotic story of youth, sex, and power that tells of two young women who find themselves ostracized from the same small New England community for the same reasons — though they are separated by 150 years, by Abi Maxwell.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race, and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book — and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories" — From the creator of the beloved and universally acclaimed television series BoJack Horseman, a fabulously off-beat collection of short stories about love — the best and worst thing in the universe, by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
