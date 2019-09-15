Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Oscar and Lucinda/True History of the Kelly Gang" — Two Booker Prize-winning novels joined in one volume. "Oscar and Lucinda" is a sweeping, irrepressibly inventive novel set in nineteenth-century Australia. Oscar, a nervous Anglican minister who gambles on the instructions of the Divine, joins forces with Lucinda, a teenaged heiress who buys a glassworks to help liberate her sex. In "True History of the Kelly Gang," the legendary Australian outlaw Ned Kelly speaks for himself, scribbling his narrative in semiliterate but magically descriptive prose as he flees from the police, by Peter Carey.
• "Rumi: Unseen Poems" — A collection of never-before-translated poems by the widely beloved medieval Persian poet Rumi.
• "Year of the Monkey" — Following a run of New Year's concerts at San Francisco's legendary Fillmore, Patti Smith finds herself tramping the coast of Santa Cruz, about to embark on a year of solitary wandering. For Smith — inveterately curious, always exploring, tracking thoughts, writing — the year evolves as one of reckoning with the changes in life's gyre: with loss, aging, and a dramatic shift in the political landscape of America, by Patti Smith.
• "Bird By Bird: Some instructions on writing and life" — For a quarter century, more than a million readers — scribes and scribblers of all ages and abilities — have been inspired by Anne Lamott’s hilarious, big-hearted, homespun advice. Advice that begins with the simple words of wisdom passed down from Anne’s father — also a writer — in the iconic passage that gives the book its title: “Thirty years ago my older brother, who was 10 years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he’d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother’s shoulder, and said, ‘Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird,’ ” by Anne Lamott.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "The Substitution Order: A novel" — A wickedly clever, tenderhearted, and intricately plotted novel about a hard-luck lawyer's refusal to concede defeat, even as fate, the court system, and a gang of untouchable con artists conspire against him, by Martin Clark.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
• "The Den: A novel" — A luminous, hypnotic story of youth, sex, and power that tells of two young women who find themselves ostracized from the same small New England community for the same reasons--though they are separated by 150 years, by Abi Maxwell.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake—the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
