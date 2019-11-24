Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Captain and the Glory" — A savage satire of the United States in the throes of insanity, this blisteringly funny novel tells the story of a noble ship, the Glory, and the loud, clownish, and foul captain who steers it to the brink of disaster, by David Eggers.
• "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer" — The never-before-told true account of the design and development of the first desktop computer by the world's most famous high-styled typewriter company, more than a decade before the arrival of the Osborne 1, the Apple 1, the first Intel microprocessor, and IBM's PC5150, Meryle Secrest.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero" — From the best-selling author of Born to Run, a heartwarming story about training a rescue donkey to run one of the most challenging races in America, by Christopher McDougall.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of The Gods of Tango, a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of "Brother, I'm Dying," a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of "The Housekeeper and the Professor," by Yoko Ogawa.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander — the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo — has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race, and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.