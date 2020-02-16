Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe" — From the world-renowned physicist and best-selling author of "The Elegant Universe" comes this captivating exploration of deep time and humanity's search for purpose, by Brian Greene.
• "Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America" — The story of how Congress helped win the Civil War — a new perspective that puts the House and Senate, rather than Lincoln, at the center of the conflict, by Fergus M. Bordewich.
• "The Man in the Red Coat" — From the Man Booker Prize-winning author of "The Sense of an Ending" — a rich, witty, revelatory tour of Belle Époque Paris, via the remarkable life story of the pioneering surgeon, Samuel Pozzi, by Julian Barnes.
• "The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis" — A cautionary but optimistic book about the world's changing climate and the fate of humanity, by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac.
• "Alabama Noir" — Akashic Books continues its award-winning series of original noir anthologies, launched in 2004 with "Brooklyn Noir". Each book comprises all new stories, each one set in a distinct location within the geographic area of the book. In "Alabama Noir" we encounter "troubles and foibles" galore, darkness in many forms. The stories range from the deadly grim to some that are actually mildly humorous. We see desperate behavior on the banks of the Tennessee River, in the neighborhoods of Birmingham, in the affluent suburbs of Mobile, in a cemetery in Montgomery, and even on the deceptively pleasant beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, edited by Don Noble.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
• "Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty" — An essential, and impossible-to-ignore, examination of one of the most pressing, harmful and heartbreaking problems facing our country: the widespread poverty among American children, by Jeff Madrick.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
