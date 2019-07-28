Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander — the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo — has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom" — The true-life story of the woman whose life sentence for non-violent drug trafficking was commuted by President Donald Trump thanks to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West — an inspiring memoir of faith, hope, mercy and gratitude, by Alice Marie Johnson.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Set List: A novel" — The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 1970s and is the story of a bar band as told primarily through the eyes of its lead guitar player, Blanchard Shankles, and its bass player, John Covey. Each chapter is built around an original song in the band's repertoire plus an iconic song from the archives of rock and roll, and together these songs and these chapters form the set list of the band members' lives, by Raymond L. Atkins.
• "Notes From the Fog: Stories" — With these 13 transfixing, ingenious stories, Ben Marcus gives us timely dystopian visions of alienation in a modern world — cosmically and comically apt. Never has existential catastrophe been so much fun, by Ben Marcus.
• "Cherry" — A debut novel about the narrator, a college freshman, who meets Emily, whom he marries. After serving as a medic in the Army he encounters realities for which he is unprepared. PTSD and the opioid crisis combine to challenge he and Emily and their addictions and financial woes eventually leads the narrator into a life of crime, by Nico Walker.
• "The Book of Essie" — A debut novel of family, fame, and religion that tells the emotionally stirring, wildly captivating story of the 17-year-old daughter of an evangelical preacher, star of the family's hit reality show and the secret pregnancy that threatens to blow her entire world apart, by Meghan Maclean Weir.
• “Gnomon” — In the world of Gnomon, citizens are constantly observed and democracy has reached a pinnacle of “transparency.” Every action is seen, every word is recorded, and the system has access to its citizens’ thoughts and memories, all for a safe society, by Nick Harkaway.
• “Workforce: Doc’s Expertise In Innovations” — The book has an industrial theme with a refreshing burst of efficiency, knowledge and talent, and with Doc as their leader, no job is too big, by Robert Mitchell Johnson.
• “Prince Lestat And The Realms Of Atlantis” — An ambitious and rich new vampire novel of utopian vision, daring and power, by Anne Rice.
