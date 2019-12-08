Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom" — At once the ideal introduction to Toni Morrison and a lovely and moving keepsake for her devoted readers: a treasury of quotations from her work. With a foreword by Zadie Smith, by Toni Morrison.
• "The Captain and the Glory" — A savage satire of the United States in the throes of insanity, this blisteringly funny novel tells the story of a noble ship, the Glory, and the loud, clownish, and foul captain who steers it to the brink of disaster, by David Eggers.
• "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer" — The never-before-told true account of the design and development of the first desktop computer by the world's most famous high-styled typewriter company, more than a decade before the arrival of the Osborne 1, the Apple 1, the first Intel microprocessor, and IBM's PC5150, Meryle Secrest.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of The Gods of Tango, a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of "Brother, I'm Dying," a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
