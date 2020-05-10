Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing, and Why (Sibley Guides)" — The bird book for birders and nonbirders alike that will excite and inspire by providing a new and deeper understanding of what common, mostly backyard, birds are doing — and why, by David Allen Sibley.
• "Calder: The Conquest of Space: The Later Years: 1940-1976 (A Life of Calder)" — The concluding volume to the first biography of one of the most important, influential, and beloved 20th-century sculptors, and one of the greatest artists in the cultural history of America — is a vividly written, illuminating account of his triumphant later years, by Jed Perl.
• "Northernmost: A novel" — From the acclaimed author of Wintering: a thrilling ode to the spirit of adventure and the vagaries of loss and love, by Peter Geye.
• "Fifty-Two Stories" — From the celebrated, award-winning translators of "Anna Karenina" and "War and Peace," a lavish, masterfully rendered volume of stories by one of the most influential short fiction writers of all time, by Anton Chekhov.
• "The Glass Hotel: A novel" — From the award-winning author of "Station Eleven," an exhilarating novel set at the glittering intersection of two seemingly disparate events — a massive Ponzi scheme collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea, by Emily St. John Mandel.
• "House of Trelawney: A novel" — From the author of "The Improbability of Love," a dazzling novel both satirical and moving, about an eccentric, dysfunctional family of English aristocrats, and their crumbling stately home that reminds us how the lives and hopes of women can still be shaped by the ties of family and love, by Hannah Rothschild.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
