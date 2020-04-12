Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Glass Hotel: A novel" — From the award-winning author of "Station Eleven," an exhilarating novel set at the glittering intersection of two seemingly disparate events — a massive Ponzi scheme collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea, by Emily St. John Mandel.
• "Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story" — Bess Kalb, Emmy-nominated TV writer and New Yorker contributor, saved every voicemail her grandmother Bobby Bell ever left her. Bobby was a force — irrepressible, glamorous, unapologetically opinionated. Bobby doted on Bess; Bess adored Bobby. Then, at 90, Bobby died. But in this debut memoir, Bobby is speaking to Bess once more, in a voice as passionate as it ever was in life, by Bess Kalb.
• "The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It" — From the best-selling author of "Saving Capitalism" and "The Common Good," an urgent analysis of how the "rigged" systems of American politics and power operate, how this status quo came to be, and how average citizens can enact change, by Robert B. Reich.
• "iBauhaus: The iPhone as the Embodiment of Bauhaus Ideals and Design" — A rich, wide-ranging meditation on the iPhone as direct descendant of the 1930s Bauhaus, one of the twentieth century's most influential schools of art and design (summed up in Mies van der Rohe's dictum, "less is more") whose principle aim was to connect art and industry. From one of the leading authorities on the Bauhaus and modernism, by Nicholas Fox Weber.
• "House of Trelawney: A novel" — From the author of The Improbability of Love: a dazzling novel both satirical and moving, about an eccentric, dysfunctional family of English aristocrats, and their crumbling stately home that reminds us how the lives and hopes of women can still be shaped by the ties of family and love, by Hannah Rothschild.
• "Weather: A novel" — From the author of the nationwide best seller Dept. of Speculation — one of the New York Times Book Review's Ten Best Books of the Year — a hilarious and shimmering tour de force about a family, and a nation, in crisis, by Jenny Offill.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
