Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander — the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo — has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "Berta Isla: A novel" — From the award-winning, internationally best-selling Spanish writer, author of The Infatuations, comes a gripping new novel of intrigue and missed chances — at once a spy story and a profound examination of a marriage founded on secrets and lies, by Javier Marías.
• "Chances Are ..." — The book introduces a new level of suspense and menace that will quicken the reader's heartbeat throughout this absorbing saga of how friendship's bonds are every bit as constricting and rewarding as those of family or any other community, by Richard Russo.
• "The Substitution Order: A novel" — A wickedly clever, tenderhearted, and intricately plotted novel about a hard-luck lawyer's refusal to concede defeat, even as fate, the court system, and a gang of untouchable con artists conspire against him, by Martin Clark.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race, and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book — and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories" — From the creator of the beloved and universally acclaimed television series BoJack Horseman, a fabulously off-beat collection of short stories about love — the best and worst thing in the universe, by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
