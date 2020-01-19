Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process … or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of "The Housekeeper and the Professor," by Yoko Ogawa.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of "The Gods of Tango," a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of "Brother, I'm Dying," a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander — the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo — has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
