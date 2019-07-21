Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Berta Isla: A novel" — From the award-winning, internationally best-selling Spanish writer, author of The Infatuations, comes a gripping new novel of intrigue and missed chances — at once a spy story and a profound examination of a marriage founded on secrets and lies, by Javier Marías.
• "Chances Are ..." — The book introduces a new level of suspense and menace that will quicken the reader's heartbeat throughout this absorbing saga of how friendship's bonds are every bit as constricting and rewarding as those of family or any other community, by Richard Russo.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book — and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "Mama's Boy: A Story from Our Americas" — This heartfelt, deeply personal memoir explores how a celebrated filmmaker and activist and his conservative Mormon mother built bridges across today’s great divides—and how our stories hold the power to heal, by Dustin Lance Black.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
• "Crossing: A Novel" — From the acclaimed author of My Cat Yugoslavia: a stunning, incandescent new novel that speaks to identity, war, exile, love, betrayal, and heartbreak, by Pajtim Statovci.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful new novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
• "The Promise of Elsewhere: A Novel" — A comic novel about a Midwestern professor who tries to prop up his failing prospects for happiness by setting out on the Journey of a Lifetime, by Brad Leithauser.
