Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor" — From the longtime New York Times labor correspondent, an in-depth look at working men and women in America, the challenges they face, and how they can be re-empowered, by Steven Greenhouse.
• "Berta Isla: A novel" — From the award-winning, internationally best-selling Spanish writer, author of The Infatuations, comes a gripping new novel of intrigue and missed chances — at once a spy story and a profound examination of a marriage founded on secrets and lies, by Javier Marías.
• "Chances Are ..." — The book introduces a new level of suspense and menace that will quicken the reader's heartbeat throughout this absorbing saga of how friendship's bonds are every bit as constricting and rewarding as those of family or any other community, by Richard Russo.
• "The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars" — A seminal new book that reaches surprising truths about feminism, the Trump era, and the Resistance movement, by Meghan Daum.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book--and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories" — From the creator of the beloved and universally acclaimed television series BoJack Horseman, a fabulously off-beat collection of short stories about love—the best and worst thing in the universe, by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
• "This Storm: A novel" — A massive novel of World War II Los Angeles. The crowning work of an American master, by James Ellroy.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel" — An aging art scholar and a visiting student, haunting echoes of France's colonialist past, and a delicious navarin of lamb — Bruno is back, and his latest case leads him from the Renaissance to the French Resistance and beyond by way of a corpse at the bottom of a well, by Martin Walker.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
