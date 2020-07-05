Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "iBauhaus: The iPhone as the Embodiment of Bauhaus Ideals and Design" — A rich, wide-ranging meditation on the iPhone as direct descendant of the 1930s Bauhaus, one of the 20th century's most influential schools of art and design (summed up in Mies van der Rohe's dictum, "less is more") whose principle aim was to connect art and industry. From one of the leading authorities on the Bauhaus and modernism, by Nicholas Fox Weber.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process. … Or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of The Gods of Tango, a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book — and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
• "Set List: A novel" — The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 1970s and is the story of a bar band as told primarily through the eyes of its lead guitar player, Blanchard Shankles, and its bass player, John Covey. Each chapter is built around an original song in the band's repertoire plus an iconic song from the archives of rock and roll, and together these songs and these chapters form the set list of the band members' lives, by Raymond L. Atkins.
