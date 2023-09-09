Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Full Contact Performance: The Internal Art of Organizational Collaboration" — Integrating understandings from organizational leadership, psychology, language action theory, martial arts and other mind-body disciplines, the author gives us an eye-opening view of what really happens when organizational collaboration goes well and what to do when it doesn't. Through personal insights and stories, this book brings to life the five principles and the three key conversations that enable us to make full contact with our colleagues, by Grayson James.
• "How to Have Antiracist Conversations: Embracing Our Full Humanity to Challenge White Supremacy" — Can a person be both fierce and compassionate at once? Directly challenge racist speech or actions without seeking to humiliate the other person? Interrupt hateful or habitual forms of discrimination in new ways that foster deeper change? Dr. Roxy Manning believes it's possible — and you can learn how, by Dr. Roxy Manning.
• "The University of Alabama Trivia Book (College Trivia)" — Originally published in 2007, The University of Alabama Trivia Book has been updated with a wealth of new and recent facts about the home of the Crimson Tide. Over 700 questions (with answers!) and quotations span the nearly 200-year history of UA, ranging from the fun to the significant, and from the bizarre to the informative. This book is the quintessential source of information about Alabama’s oldest and largest public university, perfect for current and prospective students, alumni, college sports fans, and Tuscaloosans in town and all over the world.
• "Completely Mad: Tom McClean, John Fairfax, and the Epic Race to Row Solo Across the Atlantic" — From the New York Times bestselling author of "First Man" comes a sweeping saga involving two extraordinary — and extraordinarily different — adventurers who have only one thing in common: the ambition to cross the Atlantic in a rowboat ... alone, by James R. Hansen.
• "Vanishing Maps: A novel" — From the acclaimed author of "Dreaming in Cuban," a follow-up novel that tracks four generations of the del Pino family against the tumultuous backdrops of Cuba, the U.S., Germany, and Russia in the new millennium, by Cristina García.
• "Evil Intentions Come" — When Pete Scarcelli agrees to represent sultry Justine Kingman in divorcing her husband Ben — the richest man in town — he has no idea what he’s getting into. But he soon finds out that Justine has more plans than just divorce for her husband — deadly plans. When Pete initially refuses to go along, Justine reveals a secret from her past that changes his mind. As Pete is drawn deeper and deeper into blackmail and murder, he learns the hard way that only the devil stands between him and Justine. And the devil is a slippery fellow indeed, by Timothy J. Lockhart.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
