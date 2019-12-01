Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Captain and the Glory" — A savage satire of the United States in the throes of insanity, this blisteringly funny novel tells the story of a noble ship, the Glory, and the loud, clownish, and foul captain who steers it to the brink of disaster, by David Eggers.
• "The Mysterious Affair at Olivetti: IBM, the CIA, and the Cold War Conspiracy to Shut Down Production of the World's First Desktop Computer" — The never-before-told true account of the design and development of the first desktop computer by the world's most famous high-styled typewriter company, more than a decade before the arrival of the Osborne 1, the Apple 1, the first Intel microprocessor, and IBM's PC5150, Meryle Secrest.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of The Gods of Tango, a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of "Brother, I'm Dying," a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "Dual Citizens: A novel" — A masterful achievement: a joint coming-of-age story and an achingly poignant portrait of the strange, painful, ultimately life-sustaining bonds between sisters, by Alix Ohlin.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
• "Disappearing Earth: A novel" — One August afternoon, on the shoreline of the Kamchatka peninsula at the northeastern edge of Russia, two girls--sisters, eight and eleven--go missing. In the ensuing weeks, then months, the police investigation turns up nothing. Echoes of the disappearance reverberate across a tightly woven community, with the fear and loss felt most deeply among its women, by Julia Phillips.
• "Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir" — For readers of "The Bright Hour" and "When Breath Becomes Air," a moving, transcendent memoir of loss and a stunning exploration of marriage in the wake of unimaginable grief, Jayson Greene.
