Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Rabbit Hunter: A novel (Joona Linna)" — A masked stranger stands in the shadows. He watches his victim through the window. He will kill him slowly — make him pay. Soon the Rabbit Hunter has claimed another three victims. This predator will stop at nothing to reap his ultimate revenge. It’s up to Joona Linna and Saga Bauer to untangle one of the most complex cases of their career, and follow the killer’s trail of destruction back to one horrific night of violence by Lars Kepler.
• "Lord of All the Dead: A nonfiction novel" — The author grew up hearing the legend of his adored great-uncle Manuel Mena, who died at nineteen in the bloodiest battle of the Spanish Civil War — while fighting for Franco's army. Who was this young man? A fascist hero whose memory is an embarrassment or a committed idealist who happened to fall on the wrong side of history? Is it possible to be a moral person defending an immoral cause? Through visits back to his parents' village in southern Spain, interviews with survivors, and research into the murkiest corners of the war, the author pieces together the life of this enigmatic figure and of an entire generation by Javier Cercas.
• "The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century" — The brilliant creator of NPR's Planet Money podcast and award-winning New Yorker staff writer explains our current economy: laying out its internal logic and revealing the transformative hope it offers for millions of people to thrive as they never have before, by Adam Davidson.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process … or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
