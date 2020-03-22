Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Overcoming Dyslexia: Second Edition, Completely Revised and Updated" — From one of the world's preeminent experts on reading and dyslexia, the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and practical book available on identifying, understanding, and overcoming reading problems — now revised to reflect the latest research and evidence-based approaches, by Sally Shaywitz M.D. and Jonathan Shaywitz M.D.
• "After Sundown: A Novel" — Sela Gordon, the shy owner of a Tennessee general store, finds safety in solitude. But if anyone can pierce her protective shell it’s the handsome, mysterious ex-military man living alone in the wilds of Cove Mountain. For two years, he’s kept his distance — until the day he appears to warn her that a catastrophic solar storm capable of taking down the power grid is coming. Now, Sela must find the courage to become the leader Wears Valley needs, by Linda Howard and Linda Jones.
• "A Quiet Cadence: A Novel" — Sometimes it takes years for a combat vet to understand what the war did to him when he was 19, and even longer to explain to the people he loves the cadence he has marched to since then, by Mark Treanor.
• "The Glass Hotel: A novel" — From the award-winning author of "Station Eleven," an exhilarating novel set at the glittering intersection of two seemingly disparate events — a massive Ponzi scheme collapse and the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a ship at sea, by Emily St. John Mandel.
• "American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise" — A sweeping examination of how American racism has broken the country's social compact, eroded America's common goods, and damaged the lives of every American — and a heartfelt look at how these deep wounds might begin to heal, by Eduardo Porter.
• "Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story" — Bess Kalb, Emmy-nominated TV writer and New Yorker contributor, saved every voicemail her grandmother Bobby Bell ever left her. Bobby was a force — irrepressible, glamorous, unapologetically opinionated. Bobby doted on Bess; Bess adored Bobby. Then, at 90, Bobby died. But in this debut memoir, Bobby is speaking to Bess once more, in a voice as passionate as it ever was in life, by Bess Kalb.
• "The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It" — From the best-selling author of "Saving Capitalism" and "The Common Good," an urgent analysis of how the "rigged" systems of American politics and power operate, how this status quo came to be, and how average citizens can enact change, by Robert B. Reich.
• "Collected Stories (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series)" — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of one of America's most revered and admired authors, by Lorrie Moore (author), Lauren Groff (introduction).
• "Montale: Poems (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series)" — A beautiful hardcover Pocket Poets selection of the works of Nobel Prize-winning Italian poet Eugenio Montale, one of the giants of 20-century poetry, by Eugenio Montale (author), Jonathan Galassi (editor).
• "Sondheim: Lyrics (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series)" — A beautiful Pocket Poets hardcover selection of the most memorable and beloved lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, by Stephen Sondheim (author), Peter Gethers (editor), Russell Perreault (editor).
