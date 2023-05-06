Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Evil Intentions Come" — When Pete Scarcelli agrees to represent sultry Justine Kingman in divorcing her husband Ben — the richest man in town — he has no idea what he’s getting into. But he soon finds out that Justine has more plans than just divorce for her husband — deadly plans. When Pete initially refuses to go along, Justine reveals a secret from her past that changes his mind. As Pete is drawn deeper and deeper into blackmail and murder, he learns the hard way that only the devil stands between him and Justine. And the devil is a slippery fellow indeed, by Timothy J. Lockhart.
• "Roadside Geology of Alabama" — The authors intertwine the geology with cultural stories, legends and history to paint an enjoyable picture of how Alabama and its rocks came to be. For example, Tannehill Ironworks and iron mines in Red Mountain Park and Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve document Birmingham's industrial birth as the source of iron for the Confederacy. Buildings at Cheaha State Park in the Talladega Mountains were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps using blocks of locally quarried Cheaha Quartzite. Native Americans chiseled stone axes out of the Hillabee greenstone, one of Alabama's ancient volcanic rocks. With this book as your guide, find caverns in fossil-rich limestone, shark teeth in the shifting sands of the Gulf Coast, and rocky outcrops in Muscle Shoals along the banks of the Tennessee River, known to Native Americans as the "singing river", by by Mark Steltenpohl (author), Laura Steltenpohl (author), Chelsea Feeney (illustrator).
• "How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind" — The author chronicles his multiple suicide attempts in an intimate depiction of the mindset of someone obsessed with self-destruction. He argues that, for the vast majority of suicides, an attempt does not just come out of the blue, nor is it merely a violent reaction to a particular crisis or failure, but is the culmination of a host of long-standing issues. He also looks at the thinking of a number of great writers who have attempted suicide and detailed their experiences (such as David Foster Wallace, Yiyun Li, Akutagawa, Nelly Arcan, and others), at what the history of philosophy has to say both for and against suicide, and at the experiences of those who have reached out to him across the years to share their own struggles, by Clancy Martin.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
