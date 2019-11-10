Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Think, Write, Speak: Uncollected Essays, Reviews, Interviews, and Letters to the Editor" — A rich compilation of the previously uncollected Russian and English prose and interviews of one of the twentieth century's greatest writers, edited by Nabokov experts Brian Boyd and Anastasia Tolstoy, by Vladimir Nabokov.
• "The Sorcerer's Apprentice: A Memoir of Picasso, Provence, and Douglas Cooper" — John Richardson's riveting memoir about growing up in England and, at 25, beginning his 12-year adventure with the controversial art collector Douglas Cooper.
• "Margaret Thatcher: Herself Alone: The Authorized Biography" — A masterful and definitive biography of Britain's first female prime minister reaches its climax with the story of her zenith and her fall, by Charles Moore.
• "The Captain and the Glory" — A savage satire of the United States in the throes of insanity, this blisteringly funny novel tells the story of a noble ship, the Glory, and the loud, clownish, and foul captain who steers it to the brink of disaster, by David Eggers.
