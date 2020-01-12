Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Slaying Goliath: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to Save America's Public Schools" — From one of the foremost authorities on education and the history of education in the United States, an impassioned, inspiring look at the ways in which parents, teachers, activists — citizens — are successfully fighting back to defeat the forces that are privatizing America's public schools, by Diane Ravitch.
• "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope" — The Pulitzer Prize-winning authors of the acclaimed, best-selling "Half the Sky" now issue a plea — deeply personal and told through the lives of real Americans — to address the crisis in working-class America, while focusing on solutions to mend a half century of governmental failure, by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.
• "The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century" — The brilliant creator of NPR's Planet Money podcast and award-winning New Yorker staff writer explains our current economy: laying out its internal logic and revealing the transformative hope it offers for millions of people to thrive as they never have before, by Adam Davidson.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process … or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
