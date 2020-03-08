Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work" — From the authors of the No. 1 New York Times best seller "Designing Your Life" ("Life has questions. They have answers" — The NYT) —a job-changing, outlook-changing, life-changing book that shows us how to transform our work lives and create a dream job that is meaningful without necessarily changing the job we have, by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans.
• "The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World" — At a time of anxiety about the effectiveness of our national government, Rahm Emanuel provides a clear vision, for both progressives and centrists, of how to get things done in America today — a bracing, optimistic vision of America's future from one of our most experienced and original political minds, by Rahm Emanuel.
• "iBauhaus: The iPhone as the Embodiment of Bauhaus Ideals and Design" — A rich, wide-ranging meditation on the iPhone as direct descendant of the 1930s Bauhaus, one of the 20th century's most influential schools of art and design (summed up in Mies van der Rohe's dictum, "less is more") whose principle aim was to connect art and industry. From one of the leading authorities on the Bauhaus and modernism, by Nicholas Fox Weber.
• "House of Trelawney: A novel" — From the author of "The Improbability of Love," a dazzling novel both satirical and moving, about an eccentric, dysfunctional family of English aristocrats, and their crumbling stately home that reminds us how the lives and hopes of women can still be shaped by the ties of family and love, by Hannah Rothschild.
• "Weather: A novel" — From the author of the nationwide best seller "Dept. of Speculation" — one of the New York Times Book Review's Ten Best Books of the Year — a hilarious and shimmering tour de force about a family, and a nation, in crisis, by Jenny Offill.
• "The Resisters: A novel" — A moving and important story of an America that seems ever more possible and the story of one family struggling to maintain its humanity and normalcy in circumstances that threaten their every value — as well as their very existence, by Gish Jen.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
