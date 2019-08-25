Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Country Music: An Illustrated History" — The rich and colorful story of America's most popular music and the singers and songwriters who captivated, entertained, and consoled listeners throughout the twentieth century--based on the upcoming eight-part film series to air on PBS in September 2019, by Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns.
• "The Secrets We Kept: A novel" — A thrilling tale of secretaries turned spies, of love and duty, and of sacrifice--inspired by the true story of the CIA plot to infiltrate the hearts and minds of Soviet Russia, not with propaganda, but with the greatest love story of the twentieth century: Doctor Zhivago, by Lara Prescott.
• "The Silence of the Girls: A novel" — Queen Briseis has been stolen from her conquered homeland and given as a concubine to a foreign warrior. The warrior is Achilles: famed hero, loathed enemy, ruthless butcher, darkly troubled spirit. No one knows it yet, but there are just ten weeks to go until the Fall of Troy, the end of this long and bitter war. This is the start of "The Iliad": the most famous war story ever told. The next ten weeks will be a story of male power, male ego, male violence. But what of the women? The thousands of female slaves in the soldiers' camp - in the laundry, at the loom, laying out the dead? Briseis is one of their number - and she will be our witness to history, by Pat Barker.
• "Maoism: A Global History" — A reevalutation of Maoism as both a Chinese and an international force, linking its evolution in China with its global legacy, by Julia Lovell.
• "A Beginner's Guide to Japan: Observations and Provocations" — From the acclaimed author of "The Art of Stillness"--one of our most engaging and discerning travel writers--a unique, indispensable guide to the enigma of contemporary Japan, by Pico Iyer.
• "The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier," — A riveting, adrenaline-fueled tour of a vast, lawless and rampantly criminal world that few have ever seen: the high seas, by Ian Urbina.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of Brother, I'm Dying, a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander novel, continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series" — The sixth Lisbeth Salander story. Lisbeth Salander--the fierce, unstoppable girl with the dragon tattoo--has disappeared. She's sold her apartment in Stockholm. She's gone silent electronically. She's told no one where she is. And no one is aware that at long last she's got her primal enemy, her twin sister, Camilla, squarely in her sights, by David Lagercrantz.
• "Berta Isla: A novel" — From the award-winning, internationally best-selling Spanish writer, author of The Infatuations, comes a gripping new novel of intrigue and missed chances--at once a spy story and a profound examination of a marriage founded on secrets and lies, by Javier Marías.
