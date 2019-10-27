Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant" — Beloved chef and best-selling author Lidia Bastianich shares, for the first time, the timeless recipes that have made her flagship restaurant, Felidia, a New York City dining legend for almost four decades by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich.
"The Lives of Lucian Freud: The Restless Years, 1922-1968" — The first biography of the epic life of one of the most important, enigmatic and private artists of the 20th century. Drawn from almost 40 years of conversations with the artist, letters and papers, it is a major work written by a well-known British art critic, by William Feaver.
"The Cheffe: A Cook's Novel" — From the Booker Prize-nominated author of Three Strong Women: an elegant, hypnotic new novel about a legendary French female chef--the facts her life, the nearly ineffable qualities of her cooking, and the obsessive, sometimes destructive desire for purity of taste and experience that shaped her life, by Marie NDiaye.
• "Long Way Home" — From the scion of Hollywood royalty--son of Michael Douglas, grandson of Kirk Douglas--a moving, often shocking, ultimately inspiring memoir detailing his struggle to regain his dignity, humanity, and place in society after many years of drug abuse and almost eight years in prison, by Cameron Douglas.
• "Collected Stories" (Everyman's Library Contemporary Classics Series) — A beautiful hardcover edition of the collected stories of "one of the best short story writers who ever lived" — with a new introduction by John Banville, by Elizabeth Bowen.
• "Poems About Trees" (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series) — A unique anthology of poems — from around the world and through the ages — that celebrate trees, edited by Harry Thomas.
• "Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero" — From the best-selling author of "Born to Run," a heartwarming story about training a rescue donkey to run one of the most challenging races in America, by Christopher McDougall.
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Everything Inside" — From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of Brother, I'm Dying, a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love, by Edwidge Danticat.
• "The Memory Police" — A haunting Orwellian novel about the terrors of state surveillance, from the acclaimed author of The Housekeeper and the Professor, by Yoko Ogawa.
• "Where We Come From: A novel" — A stunning and timely novel about a Mexican-American family in Brownsville, Texas, that reluctantly becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States, by Oscar Cásares.
