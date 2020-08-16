Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Arrow" — Contemplative poems write a contentious love letter to a flawed world, by Sumita Chakraborty.
• "Northernmost: A novel" — From the acclaimed author of "Wintering," a thrilling ode to the spirit of adventure and the vagaries of loss and love, by Peter Geye.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "The Body Lies: A novel" — A young writer accepts a job at a university in the remote English countryside, it's meant to be a fresh start, away from the bustle of London and the scene of a violent assault she is desperate to forget. A vicious debate about violence against women inflames the tensions and mounting rivalries in her creative-writing class. When a troubled student starts turning in chapters that blur the lines between fiction and reality, the professor recognizes herself as the main character in his book — and he has written her a horrific fate, by Jo Baker.
• "Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory: Stories" — From the creator of the beloved and universally acclaimed television series BoJack Horseman, a fabulously off-beat collection of short stories about love — the best and worst thing in the universe, by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
• "Revolutionaries: A Novel" — In his second novel, the acclaimed author of "The Sabotage Café" leads us on a long, strange trip through the heart of the ’60s and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution's poster child, by Joshua Furst.
• "Cherry" — A debut novel about the narrator, a college freshman, who meets Emily, whom he marries. After serving as a medic in the Army he encounters realities for which he is unprepared. PTSD and the opioid crisis combine to challenge him and Emily, and their addictions and financial woes eventually leads the narrator into a life of crime, by Nico Walker.
• “Gnomon” — In the world of Gnomon, citizens are constantly observed and democracy has reached a pinnacle of “transparency.” Every action is seen, every word is recorded, and the system has access to its citizens’ thoughts and memories, all for a safe society, by Nick Harkaway.
