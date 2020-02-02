Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Topics of Conversation: A novel" — The author's first novel is about desire, disgust, motherhood, loneliness, art, pain, feminism, anger, envy, guilt and is composed almost exclusively of conversations between women — the stories they tell each other, and the stories they tell themselves, about shame and love, infidelity and self-sabotage — and careens through 20 years in the life of an unnamed narrator hungry for experience and bent on upending her life, by Miranda Popkey.
• "Deal with the Devil: A Mercenary Librarians Novel" — Nina is an information broker with a mission ― she and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to save the hopeless in a crumbling America. Knox is the bitter, battle-weary captain of the Silver Devils. His squad of supersoldiers went AWOL to avoid slaughtering innocents, and now he's fighting to survive. They’re on a deadly collision course, and the passion that flares between them only makes it more dangerous. They could burn down the world, destroying each other in the process … or they could do the impossible: team up. This is the first book in a near-future science fiction series with elements of romance, by Kit Rocha.
• "Cantoras: A novel" — From the highly acclaimed, award-winning author of "The Gods of Tango," a revolutionary new novel about five wildly different women who, in the midst of the Uruguayan dictatorship, find one another as lovers, friends, and ultimately, family, by Carolina De Robertis.
• "Set List: A novel" — The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 1970s and is the story of a bar band as told primarily through the eyes of its lead guitar player, Blanchard Shankles, and its bass player, John Covey. Each chapter is built around an original song in the band's repertoire plus an iconic song from the archives of rock and roll, and together these songs and these chapters form the set list of the band members' lives, by Raymond L. Atkins.
• "Notes From the Fog: Stories" — With these 13 transfixing, ingenious stories, Ben Marcus gives us timely dystopian visions of alienation in a modern world — cosmically and comically apt. Never has existential catastrophe been so much fun, by Ben Marcus.
• "The Book of Essie" — A debut novel of family, fame, and religion that tells the emotionally stirring, wildly captivating story of the 17-year-old daughter of an evangelical preacher, star of the family's hit reality show and the secret pregnancy that threatens to blow her entire world apart, by Meghan Maclean Weir.
• “Workforce: Doc’s Expertise In Innovations” — The book has an industrial theme with a refreshing burst of efficiency, knowledge and talent, and with Doc as their leader, no job is too big, by Robert Mitchell Johnson.
• “Prince Lestat And The Realms Of Atlantis” — An ambitious and rich new vampire novel of utopian vision, daring and power, by Anne Rice.
