Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "Evil Intentions Come" — When Pete Scarcelli agrees to represent sultry Justine Kingman in divorcing her husband Ben — the richest man in town — he has no idea what he’s getting into. But he soon finds out that Justine has more plans than just divorce for her husband — deadly plans. When Pete initially refuses to go along, Justine reveals a secret from her past that changes his mind. As Pete is drawn deeper and deeper into blackmail and murder, he learns the hard way that only the devil stands between him and Justine. And the devil is a slippery fellow indeed, by Timothy J. Lockhart.
• "Say Say Say: A novel" — A beautiful, bracingly honest debut novel about the triangle formed between a young woman and the couple whose life she enters one transformative year: a story about love and compassion, the fluidity of desire, and the myriad ways of devotion, by Lila Savage.
• "Very Nice: A novel" — A brilliantly funny novel of money, sex, race and bad behavior in the post-Obama era, featuring a wealthy Connecticut divorcée, her college-age daughter, and the famous novelist who is seduced by them both, by Marcy Dermansky.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
