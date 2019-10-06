Call 256-340-2433 if you want to review a listed book. Books must be picked up Monday-Wednesday.
• "The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars" — From “one of the most emotionally exacting, mercilessly candid, deeply funny, and intellectually rigorous writers of our time” (Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild) comes a seminal new book that reaches surprising truths about feminism, the Trump era, and the Resistance movement, by Meghan Daum.
• "Jerome Robbins, by Himself: Selections from His Letters, Journals, Drawings, Photographs, and an Unfinished Memoir" — The titanic choreographer, creator of memorable ballets, master of Broadway musicals, legendary show doctor and director, now revealed in his own words — the closest we will get to a memoir/autobiography — from his voluminous letters, journals, notes, diaries, never before published. Edited, and with commentary by Amanda Vaill, author of Robbins's biography, Somewhere, 2006, by Jerome Robbins.
• "Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright" — From the award-winning and nationally best-selling author of Hemingway's Boat and Sons of Mississippi — an illuminating, pathbreaking biography that will change the way we understand the life, mind, and work of the premier American architect, by Paul Hendrickson.
• "The Districts: Stories of American Justice from the Federal Courts" — An unprecedented plunge into New York City's federal court system that gives us a revelatory picture of how our justice system, and the pursuit of justice, really works, by Johnny Dwyer.
• "After Sundown: A Novel" — Danger brings together two guarded hearts in a battle for survival in this irresistible story from New York Times bestselling authors Linda Howard (Gadsden) and Linda Jones (Huntsville).
• "The Nursing Home Book: Moments in Time" — Offers a series of vignettes derived from encounters and experiences of residents at Stoneybrook. Make no mistake — the residents of a nursing home, those no longer able to care for themselves, continue to cling to hopes and dreams of their youth. Those at Stoneybrook are no different, by local author James Ray Brown.
• "Lost and Wanted: A Novel" — An emotionally engaging, suspenseful new novel from the best-selling author, told in the voice of a renowned physicist: an exploration of female friendship, romantic love and parenthood — bonds that show their power in surprising ways, by Nell Freudenberger.
• "Set List: A novel" — The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 1970s and is the story of a bar band as told primarily through the eyes of its lead guitar player, Blanchard Shankles, and its bass player, John Covey. Each chapter is built around an original song in the band's repertoire plus an iconic song from the archives of rock and roll, and together these songs and these chapters form the set list of the band members' lives, by Raymond L. Atkins.
• "Notes From the Fog: Stories" — With these thirteen transfixing, ingenious stories, Ben Marcus gives us timely dystopian visions of alienation in a modern world — cosmically and comically apt. Never has existential catastrophe been so much fun, by Ben Marcus.
• "Cherry" — A debut novel about the narrator, a college freshman, who meets Emily, whom he marries. After serving as a medic in the Army he encounters realities for which he is unprepared. PTSD and the opioid crisis combine to challenge he and Emily and their addictions and financial woes eventually leads the narrator into a life of crime, by Nico Walker.
