Going door to door, Jasmine Echols went on a mission to find somebody — anybody — to work with him. At Ink & Thread, a community-minded printing shop in Moulton, the artist met Coty Alred.
“It’s hard for a deaf person to find a job. It is very difficult, but I don’t let it stop me,” the 31-year-old Echols, who goes by Jazz, said through an interpreter. “To have an opportunity to design and create something is awesome.”
Together, Echols and Alred embarked on a project that would benefit a staple of north Alabama’s entertainment scene.
They called it Canvas with a Cause.
“I had so much fun designing this,” Echols said, holding up a blue shirt with an image of downtown Decatur’s Princess Theatre.
To commemorate the Princess Theatre’s 100th anniversary as a performing arts space, Alred and Echols created a shirt featuring the building’s iconic marquee and facade. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Princess Theatre.
“I had the idea to do something for the Princess for a while, but I didn’t have the skill level or the time. Thankfully Jasmine came along,” Alred said. “The Princess has always been a building block of downtown Decatur. It is special not only to Decatur, but to all of north Alabama.”
Last month, the Princess Theatre, a nonprofit organization, learned of the special project.
“This is truly an honor and a statement of the Princess’s iconic place in the city, region and beyond,” said Melissa Ford Thornton, the Princess’s communications director. “While many historic theatres and buildings have come and gone, The Princess shines as brightly as her marquee and holds a special place in so many people’s hearts and memories.”
The Princess Theatre began creating those memories in 1919, when the former livery stable originally built in 1887, opened as a silent film and vaudeville playhouse on Dec. 30.
Over the last century, in the art deco building, which lured in artists and spectators with 3,800 feet of neon lights, newsreels delivered the latest action from World War II, George Washington Carver delivered the baccalaureate address to students of Decatur Negro High School, grandparents watched the theatrical debuts of their grandchildren, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers performed, and audiences listened to tunes from Cloris Leachman, Count Basie Orchestra, Arlo Guthrie, The Blind Boys of Alabama and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
Like many across north Alabama, who remember paying six RC bottle caps to see a movie and sharing a first kiss in the balcony’s love seats, Alred’s first experience at the Princess Theatre remains fresh in his mind.
“I remember going to see the comedian Tim Wilson there when I was 10 years old. It was so much fun,” Alred said. “After school, I moved away for five years and when I came back and saw the lights of the Princess and everything, it really set root in me just how special and how important this place is.”
Memories continue to be made at the historic arts center, said Ford Thornton, pointing to Macy Ladner, a Decatur native who portrayed Natalie in this weekend’s performances of “Next to Normal” at the Princess.
“Macy’s first acting experience was on this very stage,” Ford Thornton said. “At 5 years of age, she discovered her life’s passion there and then.”
To create the design for the shirt, Echols and Alred exchanged ideas through emails. Slowly, they tweaked the design and agreed on the final image.
“I see the marquee when I drive around the area. Getting the opportunity to work on it after seeing it so many times, I’m just really appreciative. It’s what I love to do,” Echols said.
Echols, who started losing his hearing at the age of 5 — “My kindergarten teacher called my name, but I didn’t turn around” — discovered his love for art while attending Jacksonville State University.
“I’ve always loved being creative and started drawing when I was 8 or 9,” said Echols, a graduate of Lawrence County High. “In high school, my interpreter asked me what I wanted to do as a career. I picked graphic design and fell in love with it at college. I love coming up with different and unique ideas. It makes me happy.”
Individuals can preorder a Princess Theatre shirt online at shopinkandthread.com through Dec. 6. The shop will only print the number of shirts ordered in advance and give 12% of each sale to the Princess.
For Alred, giving back to the community is not just an option, it is a requirement. Previously, Ink & Thread designed a Sipsey Wilderness hat to benefit Wild South’s outreach program focused on getting children out into nature.
“Helping out the community in some way is necessary. It’s what we should do as people. It’s just the right thing to do,” Alred said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.