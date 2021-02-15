D210214 carnegie carnival (copy)
The 2021 Carnegie Carnival raised more than $166,000 for local nonprofits, including the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, CASA of North Alabama and Morgan County Humane Society. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Despite the pandemic, the Carnegie Carnival, which culminated Saturday with a reverse parade, music and a half-marathon, raised more than $166,000 for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and other local nonprofit organizations.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

