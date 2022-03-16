Decatur's Carnegie Visual Arts Center announced the winners of the juried Embracing Art show, which opened Tuesday.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Home invasion suspect dead after shootout with Decatur police
- First Response ambulance service to cease operations
- Home invasion suspect killed in police shooting
- Decatur native promoted to Austin Middle principal
- Man who died in police shootout missed multiple community corrections appointments
- Authorities: Lawrence man beat his mother to death
- Authorities: Lawrence man beats mom to death
- Environmentalists: Proposed rules on land-applied chicken sludge don't go far enough
- 7 applicants for Decatur police chief vacancy recommended for interviews
- First Response to end ambulance service in city today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Some 'divisive concepts' belong in schools (6)
- Councilman clears citations in court hearing (5)
- First Response ambulance service to cease operations (4)
- Council to decide whether apartments OK next to Hickory Hills subdivision (3)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (3)
- Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale (3)
- Judge Howell denies DA's motion on extradited defendants (3)
- Proposal would start push to upgrade Bibb-Garrett Road, but not Airport Road (2)
- Council settles on original buyer for fire station after heated debate (2)
- Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma (2)
- Site proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Selling city property should not be complicated (2)
- Site near Austin High proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Family of seven moves into new Habitat home (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, no supply issues (1)
- Pancake Day has new location for first time in more than 50 years (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Carl Alton Hendrix (1)
- Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill (1)
- Biden's State of the Union populist, not progressive (1)
- Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant (1)
- When the world faces this kind of crisis, national unity is paramount (1)
- Baseball: Decatur vs. Austin (1)
- Wilson Morgan dog park shades proposal likely won’t come up again (1)
- Star Tribune: Europe steps up to welcome refugees (1)
- Column: Time for postgame handshake lines to end (1)
- Fourth generation farmers in Lawrence County work on great-grandfather's land (1)
- Bill would require child support in DUI fatalities (1)
- Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit (1)
- Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.