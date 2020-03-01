Methodically, Ashley Boyd ticked off the nonprofit organization’s programs, which reach thousands of people in need each year. There is the food pantry, clothing closet, Christmas toy room and GED classes.
After only two months as the new executive director of the Committee on Church Cooperation, the scope of the nonprofit’s outreach still amazes Boyd.
“It’s so overwhelming to hear the sheer number,” the 29-year-old Boyd said. “While we reach the most people with food and clothing, we also give out furniture and appliances, distribute hygiene bags and school supplies and help get people to doctor’s appointments. The CCC is like a one-stop shop. If someone comes in and they need something, we find a way to make it happen or connect them with someone who can.”
On Jan. 6, Boyd stepped in as executive director, succeeding Gayle Monk, who retired last year after serving the CCC for eight years.
“The CCC was looking for someone who would be an administrator and a fundraiser,” said board member Marty Kent. “Ashley’s past experience demonstrated that she is a good administrator and a successful fundraiser, just what we needed.”
Boyd takes over the leadership of a community outreach agency that recently saw a 400% increase in the number of people served — jumping from 2,000 in 2018 to 8,000 in 2019.
With the fast start to 2020 — in two months, the CCC has distributed $200,000 worth of items — Boyd expects to outpace last year’s total of $700,000.
“By the end of the year, we will have given out more than $1 million in items,” Boyd said. “With more people coming in, that means there are more needs we need to meet. Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily correspond with more giving. We will not turn anyone away, but they might get a little less than usual,” Boyd said.
For funds, the CCC relies on donations, grants and rummage sales, the organization’s main fundraiser. Held six times a year, the sales feature furniture, jewelry, household goods, toys, kitchen appliances and luggage. The next rummage sale will take place March 20, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Going forward, Boyd hopes to focus on programs, such as the GED class, that will carry a permanent impact.
“It’s great to support people, but teaching them to do for themselves is the end goal. I would like to create more opportunities for people to better themselves. Maybe we can provide child care assistance for struggling moms, help with resume writing and create connections with businesses that will provide part-time labor for our clients,” Boyd said.
Sitting behind the desk of the CCC’s First Avenue Northeast office, discussing ways to meet the needs of the stream of people that flow through the organization is a place Boyd never imagined herself.
Three months ago, when Boyd, her husband and 4-year-old son returned to north Alabama after six years of living in North Dakota, she thought her time working with nonprofits was over. She planned on finding a job in the private sector, perhaps in human resources.
“The nonprofit world can suck you in. You can give so much of yourself to it because the betterment of someone else’s life is at stake,” Boyd said. “As hard as I tried to forget about nonprofits, the moment I walked in the interview with the CCC board, I knew this was something I wanted to be involved with. I saw how much passion people had for this organization that does so much good for the community.”
For Boyd, the position at the CCC deepens her connection with nonprofits — one that started over a decade ago while, as a high school student, she served at a camp for underprivileged children. After graduating from Cherokee County High School and majoring in psychology at UAB, Boyd went on to work at a blood bank and as a grant writer and director of a women and children’s homeless shelter.
Through that work, she developed a passion for people in poverty and women’s empowerment.
“I see this as a calling,” Boyd said. “It feels good to have a positive impact on someone’s life. I bring my son here to show him that his life is not what all people have. It’s a way to teach him to be grateful for what he has and, hopefully, instill in him the desire to help others.”
Individuals interested in donating to or volunteering with the CCC can stop by the office, 119 First Ave. S.E., from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday to Thursday. The volunteers, which number 15 to 20 each day, ensure the CCC remains in operation.
“A lot of the volunteers have been here for years. We have volunteers who spend more time here than people spend at their full-time jobs. They are just so passionate about the CCC. That passion is contagious,” Boyd said.
That passion extends to the community, where school groups, civic organizations and clubs arranged collection drives.
The eighth annual Barrels of Love campaign, which will end March 6, is collecting non-perishable food for the CCC, the Salvation Army and the backpack feeding program for Decatur City and Morgan County Schools. Suggested items include peanut butter, canned meats, soups, ramen noodles, grits, pasta, pop top food items, drink boxes, canned fruit and vegetables, flour, sugar and cooking oil.
“As difficult as working in nonprofits is and as many challenges as we face, there’s nothing that compares with the good being done. There’s nothing quite like a single mom who has been living out of her car coming in and saying, ‘I wouldn’t know what to do if not for you.’ Through my time with nonprofits, I have learned gratitude and not to judge anyone. We are all just people,” Boyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.