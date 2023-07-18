Switzerland Jane Birkin Obit

British born actress and singer Jane Birkin performs on stage at the Festival Antigel in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 9, 2018. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. [MARTIAL TREZZINI/KEYSTONE VIA AP, FILE]

 Martial Trezzini

PARIS — Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism, has died at age 76.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.