Obit Bobby Osborne

Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards show, Sept. 27, 2012, in Nashville. [AP PHOTO/MARK HUMPHREY, FILE]

 Mark Humphrey

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song "Rocky Top," died early Tuesday, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.