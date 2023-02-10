Obit Burt Bacharach

Composer Burt Bacharach accepts the Oscar for Best Original Score for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, 1970. Bacharach died of natural causes Wednesday at home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. He was 94. [AP PHOTO, FILE]

 STF

NEW YORK — Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

— The late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas was a contributor to this report from Los Angeles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.