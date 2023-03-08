Obit Actor Ricou Browning

Ricou Browning, who played the creature in "Creature from the Black Lagoon,"  died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Fla. He was 93. [BRUCE ACKERMAN/OCALA STAR-BANNER VIA AP]

Ricou Browning, a skilled swimmer best known for his underwater role as the Gill Man in the quintessential 3D black-and-white 1950s monster movie "Creature from the Black Lagoon," has died, his family told various media outlets. He was 93.

