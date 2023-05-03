Obit Canada Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot the legendary folk singer-songwriter whose hits including “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," died Monday at a Toronto hospital, according to a family representative. He was 84. [SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP]

 Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO (AP) — Gordon Lightfoot, the folk singer-songwriter known for "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown" and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died Monday. He was 84.

