NEW YORK — Chick Corea, a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy Awards who pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, has died. He was 79.
Jazz great Chick Corea with 23 Grammy Awards dies at 79
- By Mark Kennedy AP Entertainment Writer
