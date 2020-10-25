Obit Jerry Jeff Walker

This Oct. 30, 2005, file photo shows country singer Jerry Jeff Walker at a campaign fundraiser at Willie Nelson's ranch outside Austin, Texas. [AP PHOTO/JACK PLUNKETT]

 Jack Plunkett

Jerry Jeff Walker, a Texas country singer and songwriter who wrote the pop song "Mr. Bojangles," has died at age 78.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.