CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former "Empire" actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
- By Don Babwin and Kathleen Foody The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur native promoted to Austin Middle principal
- Council settles on original buyer for fire station after heated debate
- Lawrence board accepts East Lawrence High principal's resignation
- Hunter Dotson
- Father, son facing kidnapping charges; burned body found next day
- Riverkeeper's David Whiteside: The making of an environmental activist
- Falkville man who had Molotov cocktails at Capitol riot pleads for mercy
- Rodger Plemons
- Judy Newton Harwell
- Council to vote on changing process for home business approvals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Some 'divisive concepts' belong in schools (6)
- Councilman clears citations in court hearing (5)
- Council to decide whether apartments OK next to Hickory Hills subdivision (3)
- Judge Howell denies DA's motion on extradited defendants (3)
- Proposal would start push to upgrade Bibb-Garrett Road, but not Airport Road (2)
- Council settles on original buyer for fire station after heated debate (2)
- Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma (2)
- Site proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Selling city property should not be complicated (2)
- Site near Austin High proposed for Aquadome replacement fields (2)
- Family of seven moves into new Habitat home (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, no supply issues (1)
- Pancake Day has new location for first time in more than 50 years (1)
- Baerbel Helga Patterson (1)
- Carl Alton Hendrix (1)
- Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill (1)
- Biden's State of the Union populist, not progressive (1)
- Morgan DA questions judge's repeated release of thrice-extradited defendant (1)
- When the world faces this kind of crisis, national unity is paramount (1)
- Baerbel Patterson (1)
- Baseball: Decatur vs. Austin (1)
- Wilson Morgan dog park shades proposal likely won’t come up again (1)
- Conflict over wall shows debate of historic district rules (1)
- Column: Time for postgame handshake lines to end (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Proposed Wilson Morgan Park rec center has council majority’s support (1)
- Editorial: Rec centers: Can there be only one? (1)
- Fourth generation farmers in Lawrence County work on great-grandfather's land (1)
- Bill would require child support in DUI fatalities (1)
- Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit (1)
- Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.