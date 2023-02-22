Japan Obit Matsumoto

Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13 his office, Studio Leijisha, said Monday. [AP PHOTO/DOMENICO STINELLIS, FILE]

 Domenico Stinellis

TOKYO — Leiji Matsumoto, the anime creator known for "Space Battleship Yamato" (aka "Star Blazers") and other classics using a fantastical style and antiwar themes, has died at age 85.

