Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. [PHOTO BY OWEN SWEENEY/INVISION/AP, FILE]

Gary Rossington, a co-founder and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write the classic song "Sweet Home Alabama" and played unforgettable slide guitar on the rock anthem "Free Bird," died Sunday at age 71. No cause of death was given.

