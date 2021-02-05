Obit Jim Weatherly

In this June 12, 2014, file photo, Jim Weatherly speaks at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York. Weatherly, who wrote hit songs like “Midnight Train to Georgia," has died. He was 77. [PHOTO BY CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP, FILE]

 Charles Sykes

NASHVILLE — Hall of Fame songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote "Midnight Train to Georgia" and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price, has died. He was 77.

