Ireland Sinead O'Connor Funeral

Fans of Sinéad O'Connor line the street as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, on Tuesday. O’Connor’s family invited the public to line the waterfront as her funeral procession passes by. [LIAM MCBURNEY/ PA VIA AP]

 Liam McBurney

LONDON — Sinéad O'Connor was remembered Tuesday for bringing "joy to countless people the world over" and then honored by emotional fans who thronged the streets of the Irish coastal town she had called home. They sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" as a hearse passed by carrying the singer's casket to its final resting place.

