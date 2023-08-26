Obit Bob Barker

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 73, leans on his hotel room television showing his image, during an interview Monday, Oct. 23, 2000 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

 Michael Dwyer

A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.

